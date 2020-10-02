WV DHHR confirms 283 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death in Marion County, in Friday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 283 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Marion County, in its report on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., October 2, 2020, there have been 576,026 (+8,225) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,307 (+283) total cases and 355 (+1) deaths.

The DHHR announced 176 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Thursday.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old male from Marion County. “We regret to report another death of a fellow West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is heartbreaking and we extend our sincere condolences.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,153 (+85) active cases and 11,799 (+197) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (91), Berkeley (1,064), Boone (246), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (876), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (651), Gilmer (48), Grant (163), Greenbrier (130), Hampshire (109), Hancock (151), Hardy (92), Harrison (423), Jackson (284), Jefferson (444), Kanawha (2,813), Lewis (40), Lincoln (182), Logan (632), Marion (297), Marshall (183), Mason (146), McDowell (91), Mercer (432), Mineral (175), Mingo (395), Monongalia (2,072), Monroe (151), Morgan (60), Nicholas (115), Ohio (378), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (612), Raleigh (546), Randolph (265), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (39), Tyler (16), Upshur (97), Wayne (414), Webster (8), Wetzel (62), Wirt (12), Wood (380), Wyoming (127).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Harrison, Kanawha, Jefferson, Marshall, Taylor and Upshur counties, and Saturday in Jefferson and Marshall counties:

Barbour County, October 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Harrison County, October 2, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV

Kanawha County, October 2, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (flu shots offered)

Jefferson County, October 2, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Marshall County, October 2, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Taylor County, October 2, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 2, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 B-U Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Jefferson County, October 3, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Marshall County, October 3, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.