WV DHHR confirms 192 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in Friday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced 192 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reported that as of 10 a.m., on September 4, 2020, there have been 448,720 (+3,818) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,037 (+192) total cases and 243 (+6) deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Mingo County, an 84-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 81-year old male from Kanawha County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (819), Boone (151), Braxton (9), Brooke (98), Cabell (564), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (9), Fayette (377), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (126), Hardy (75), Harrison (287), Jackson (208), Jefferson (378), Kanawha (1,582), Lewis (36), Lincoln (124), Logan (511), Marion (224), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (331), Mineral (146), Mingo (266), Monongalia (1,294), Monroe (127), Morgan (40), Nicholas (56), Ohio (292), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (323), Raleigh (386), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (34), Summers (21), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (280), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (318), Wyoming (70).

*Note – The DHHR stated that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

DHHR officials also announced that beginning Friday, September 4, the County Alert System map on the COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated until Saturday, September 5, at 9 p.m. in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Re-entry and Nursing Home Visitation maps.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.