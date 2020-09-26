WV DHHR confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 205 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR confirmed 247 new cases and five deaths on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, there have been 541,883 (+6,865) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,158 (+205) total cases and 332 (+2) deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Logan County and a 62-year old female from Logan County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,705 (+50) active cases and 11,121 (+153) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (56), Berkeley (987), Boone (216), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (791), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (23), Fayette (608), Gilmer (46), Grant (160), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (106), Hancock (148), Hardy (89), Harrison (354), Jackson (259), Jefferson (429), Kanawha (2,603), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (610), Marion (267), Marshall (172), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (412), Mineral (172), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,992), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (100), Ohio (368), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (153), Putnam (550), Raleigh (510), Randolph (242), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (124), Tucker (23), Tyler (16), Upshur (71), Wayne (392), Webster (8), Wetzel (54), Wirt (12), Wood (362), Wyoming (114).

Note – Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Jackson County and Monday in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha and Taylor counties: