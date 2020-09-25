WV DHHR confirms 247 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 247 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., September 25, 2020, there have been 535,018 (+6,360) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,953 (+247) total cases and 330 (+5) deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Doddridge County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County. “The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “During this difficult time for our state and nation, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,655 (+105) active cases and 10,968 (+137) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (53), Berkeley (976), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (767), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (22), Fayette (599), Gilmer (43), Grant (158), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (104), Hancock (148), Hardy (88), Harrison (349), Jackson (259), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,554), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (606), Marion (265), Marshall (170), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (409), Mineral (172), Mingo (372), Monongalia (1,980), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (99), Ohio (367), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (152), Putnam (538), Raleigh (501), Randolph (240), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (49), Taylor (120), Tucker (20), Tyler (16), Upshur (64), Wayne (389), Webster (7), Wetzel (53), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (110).

Note – Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available Friday in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Nicholas, Wayne, and Wyoming counties:

Cabell County, September 25, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cabell County EMS Station No. 7, 1597 US Route 60, Milton, WV

Fayette County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Kanawha County, September 25, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Logan County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Nicholas County, September 25, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Wayne County, September 25, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, September 25, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Oceana Square (former Magic Mart), Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit the DHHR’s dashboard.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.