WV DHHR confirms 2,486 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths in the first report of 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 2,486 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths in its report for the first day of 2021. This is the highest amount of new cases announced in one single day for the state.

The DHHR confirmed 1,109 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in report on New Year’s Eve.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on January 1, 2021 there have been a total of 1,518,917 (+20,225) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 87,820 (+2,486) total cases and 1,361 (+23) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Hampshire County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Mineral County, an 82-year old male from Mineral County, a 48-year old male from Preston County, a 77-year old male from Hampshire County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old female from Mineral County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Summers County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 56-year old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Wayne County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72 year old male from Wayne County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 86-year old female from Hardy County.

“To all who are grieving today: please know the sadness from the loss of your loved one is shared by your fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to support each other and work together as we face the months to come.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 26,143 (+1,655) active cases and 60,316 (+808) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (792), Berkeley (6,391), Boone (1,087), Braxton (309), Brooke (1,427), Cabell (5,373), Calhoun (135), Clay (263), Doddridge (257), Fayette (1,784), Gilmer (413), Grant (776), Greenbrier (1,521), Hampshire (1,015), Hancock (1,922), Hardy (799), Harrison (3,042), Jackson (1,191), Jefferson (2,423), Kanawha (8,766), Lewis (557), Lincoln (784), Logan (1,693), Marion (1,909), Marshall (2,139), Mason (1,059), McDowell (992), Mercer (2,885), Mineral (2,122), Mingo (1,458), Monongalia (5,427), Monroe (662), Morgan (657), Nicholas (707), Ohio (2,543), Pendleton (313), Pleasants (574), Pocahontas (360), Preston (1,691), Putnam (3,041), Raleigh (2,761), Randolph (1,205), Ritchie (358), Roane (312), Summers (460), Taylor (702), Tucker (338), Tyler (373), Upshur (964), Wayne (1,742), Webster (156), Wetzel (716), Wirt (229), Wood (5,038), Wyoming (1,207).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Friday morning, 103,375 (+16,575) doses of the vaccine have been received, and 49,037 (+4,152) have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.