WV DHHR confirms 382 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in Friday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 382 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR announced 186 new cases and one additional death in the state on Thursday.

The report states that as of 10:00 a.m., October 9, there have been 617,045(+7,934) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,707(+382) total cases and 376(+6) deaths.

The DHHR has also confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 64-year old man from Cabell County, a 70-year old woman from Logan County, a 65-year old man from Wayne County, a 68-year old woman from Jackson County, and a 61-year old woman from Fayette County. “We continue to grieve the loss of more West Virginians today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest sympathies are expressed to their families.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,435 active cases(+179) and 12,896(+197) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (130), Berkeley (1,187), Boone (267), Braxton (16), Brooke (128), Cabell (978), Calhoun (29), Clay (48), Doddridge (40), Fayette (678), Gilmer (50), Grant (169), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (115), Hancock (165), Hardy (98), Harrison (498), Jackson (311), Jefferson (470), Kanawha (3,054), Lewis (47), Lincoln (195), Logan (688), Marion (318), Marshall (196), Mason (154), McDowell (96), Mercer (450), Mineral (181), Mingo (427), Monongalia (2,135), Monroe (166), Morgan (73), Nicholas (136), Ohio (408), Pendleton (55), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (168), Putnam (675), Raleigh (596), Randolph (303), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (62), Taylor (151), Tucker (44), Tyler (20), Upshur (168), Wayne (428), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (19), Wood (401), Wyoming (135).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Mingo, Nicholas, Taylor, and Wood counties, and Saturday in Wood County:

Mingo County, October 9, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County, October 9, 1:00 PM – 4 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Taylor County, October 9, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wood County, October 9: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County, October 10: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.