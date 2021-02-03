WV DHHR confirms 535 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 535 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR confirmed 510 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, there have been a total of 1,943,848 (+8,549) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 122,470 (+535) total cases and 2,058 (+27) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, a 93-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Mingo County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from McDowell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 19,212 (-835) active cases and 101,200 (+1,343) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,120), Berkeley (9,031), Boone (1,454), Braxton (747), Brooke (1,921), Cabell (7,201), Calhoun (215), Clay (357), Doddridge (417), Fayette (2,432), Gilmer (656), Grant (1,005), Greenbrier (2,286), Hampshire (1,408), Hancock (2,501), Hardy (1,226), Harrison (4,529), Jackson (1,571), Jefferson (3,377), Kanawha (11,206), Lewis (866), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,469), Marion (3,394), Marshall (2,855), Mason (1,678), McDowell (1,268), Mercer (3,946), Mineral (2,514), Mingo (1,955), Monongalia (7,183), Monroe (890), Morgan (878), Nicholas (1,069), Ohio (3,427), Pendleton (587), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (563), Preston (2,436), Putnam (3,891), Raleigh (4,237), Randolph (2,245), Ritchie (571), Roane (466), Summers (680), Taylor (1,028), Tucker (463), Tyler (582), Upshur (1,517), Wayne (2,416), Webster (260), Wetzel (1,016), Wirt (329), Wood (6,586), Wyoming (1,636).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay, Jackson, and Morgan counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Wednesday morning, 196,726 (+901) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 73,524 (+2,576) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.