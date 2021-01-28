WV DHHR confirms 787 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 787 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR confirmed 797 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, there have been a total of 1,882,860 (+15,625) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 118,562 (+787) total cases and 1,983 (+30) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jefferson County, a 59-year old female from McDowell County, a 92-year old female from Hancock County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old female from Marshall County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 91-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Mercer County, a 57-year old female from Preston County, a 59-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 70-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Mason County, and a 72-year old female from Fayette County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “During this difficult time for our state and nation, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 23,140 (-431) active cases and 93,439 (+1,188) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,094), Berkeley (8,762), Boone (1,411), Braxton (745), Brooke (1,884), Cabell (6,936), Calhoun (209), Clay (342), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,341), Gilmer (562), Grant (981), Greenbrier (2,205), Hampshire (1,362), Hancock (2,451), Hardy (1,187), Harrison (4,384), Jackson (1,580), Jefferson (3,270), Kanawha (10,920), Lewis (823), Lincoln (1,118), Logan (2,349), Marion (3,255), Marshall (2,740), Mason (1,519), McDowell (1,220), Mercer (3,864), Mineral (2,455), Mingo (1,896), Monongalia (6,944), Monroe (876), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,036), Ohio (3,334), Pendleton (545), Pleasants (764), Pocahontas (554), Preston (2,392), Putnam (3,778), Raleigh (4,038), Randolph (2,173), Ritchie (553), Roane (460), Summers (659), Taylor (996), Tucker (449), Tyler (563), Upshur (1,462), Wayne (2,318), Webster (245), Wetzel (987), Wirt (325), Wood (6,442), Wyoming (1,544).

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 175,317 (+4,082) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 51,741 (+5,647) people have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. Those who have already been placed on a waitlist through their local health department or another medical provider, as well as those who have already received their first vaccine dose, will be integrated into this new system and do not need to pre-register.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.