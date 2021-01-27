WV DHHR confirms 797 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 797 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,139 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, there have been a total of 1,867,235 (+10,010) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 117,775 (+797) total cases and 1,953 (+25) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Doddridge County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, an 86-year old female from Mineral County, a 70-year old male from Hardy County, a 91-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Hampshire County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old female from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Nicholas County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 56-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, an 85-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old female from Mason County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 87-year old male from Kanawha County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families affected.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 23,571 (-604) active cases and 92,251 (+1,376) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,084), Berkeley (8,702), Boone (1,402), Braxton (739), Brooke (1,878), Cabell (6,899), Calhoun (205), Clay (339), Doddridge (399), Fayette (2,334), Gilmer (560), Grant (965), Greenbrier (2,187), Hampshire (1,343), Hancock (2,438), Hardy (1,179), Harrison (4,351), Jackson (1,570), Jefferson (3,248), Kanawha (10,872), Lewis (812), Lincoln (1,113), Logan (2,322), Marion (3,228), Marshall (2,724), Mason (1,509), McDowell (1,201), Mercer (3,847), Mineral (2,450), Mingo (1,886), Monongalia (6,906), Monroe (872), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,023), Ohio (3,315), Pendleton (536), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,382), Putnam (3,753), Raleigh (4,022), Randolph (2,155), Ritchie (544), Roane (453), Summers (657), Taylor (980), Tucker (442), Tyler (557), Upshur (1,451), Wayne (2,308), Webster (242), Wetzel (977), Wirt (322), Wood (6,394), Wyoming (1,531).

*Note – Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge County in this report.

According to the dashboard, 171,235 (+2,008) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 46,094 (+2446) people have been fully vaccinated.

