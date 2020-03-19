WV DHHR confirms second case of COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DDHR) has announced the second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Officials stated that both positive cases have been travel related. The newly positive-tested individual is said to be from Mercer County and is currently being treated at home. They also explained that to protect the privacy of the individual, no additional details will be released at this time.

The first confirmed case was announced on March 17, 2020 after Gov. Justice held a press conference.

As of March 18, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., West Virginia has tested 148 residents for COVID-19, with 143 results coming back negative and three tests are pending.

The DHHR explained that testing is being expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals. The DHHR is only reporting those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab. All positive results obtained by commercial laboratories are reportable to DHHR and are included in the positive case counts.

An information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 has been established. Officials explained that operators are available 24/7, toll-free at (800) 887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

