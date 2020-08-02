WV DHHR reports an increase of 119 active cases and 1 additional death in Sunday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in its August 2 report.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., on August 2, 2020, there have been 291,071 (+3,987) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,854 (+119) total cases and 117 (+1) deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County. “We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As for active and recovered cases, there are 1,840 (+79) current active cases and 4,897 (+39) recoveries.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (633/22), Boone (77/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (319/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (76/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (95/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (192/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (284/5), Kanawha (809/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (148/0), Marion (172/4), Marshall (123/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (36/1), Mercer (164/0), Mineral (108/2), Mingo (125/2), Monongalia (900/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (252/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (166/1), Raleigh (183/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (182/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (224/11), Wyoming (23/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock County in this report.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR, the release explains. Visit the dashboard for more detailed information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

On July 24, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the DHHR, the agency in charge of reporting the number of COVID-19 cases, will transition from providing twice-daily updates to one report every 24 hours. This was effective Aug. 1. The next report will be posted at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3.