WV Fall Harvest Festival Pageant welcomes the new season

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Taylor County pageant kicked off the new fall season with plenty of fun for people of all ages.

The 2020 West Virginia Fall Harvest Festival Pageant was held this year at the Anna Jarvis house in Grafton. It drew in competitors from all over West Virginia, as well as neighboring states.

Several different age groups were available for participation for both boys and girls, and registration was completely free. Both pageant organizers and last year’s winners said that it was important to them to continue the tradition this year, even with current events, to kick off the change in seasons and provide a fun community activity.

“We like to welcome the fall and we do brown paper bag lunches. We crown everyone from our Mr. Fall Harvest Festival to our Miss Fall Festival 2020,” said pageant director Justina Mayle.

This pageant was sponsored by America’s SunShine Sweethearts USA.