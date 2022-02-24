CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Crude oil prices rose in correlation with Russia’s attack on Ukraine overnight on Feb. 24.

The price of crude oil reached $100.15 per barrel at 5:30 a.m. The price has since dropped down to $96.74, but will continue to fluctuate. The prices can be monitored online.

At the pump, crude oil makes up about half of the gasoline mixture paid for, so the rise in prices per barrel will eventually reach consumers. As of Feb. 24, gas prices have only risen a couple of cents per gallon, but the effects could be seen in days or even weeks from now.

“We would absolutely call this a substantial event in the world of crude oil and crude oil prices. When you see an increase of 6 to 8 dollars overnight, that’s something that is going to have a very big impact on the entire global oil market and on consumers when that price makes its way to the pump,” said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central Director of Public Affairs.

According to AAA, West Virginia’s average price per gallon was $3.33 as of Feb. 24, with slightly higher prices in counties in the eastern panhandle and some southern counties. But these prices are expected to rise.

Garrity warns consumers not to panic, or rush to the station to hoard gasoline, as stations could quickly become dry, especially in smaller communities. He also said the danger of traveling with that much gasoline is a huge risk.