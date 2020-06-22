WV Gov. Justice to hold Monday COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his virtual COVID-19 news briefing for 1 p.m. on Monday, his office announced.

During Friday’s briefing, Justice continued to urge churchgoers to use caution when attending services. The governor also urged West Virginians to think twice before vacationing in Myrtle Beach, following a spike in cases there.

