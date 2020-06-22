WV Gov. Justice to hold Monday COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled his virtual COVID-19 news briefing for 1 p.m. on Monday, his office announced.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

The briefing can be seen, live, here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News app and will be posted here shortly after it concludes.

During Friday’s briefing, Justice continued to urge churchgoers to use caution when attending services. The governor also urged West Virginians to think twice before vacationing in Myrtle Beach, following a spike in cases there.