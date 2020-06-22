WV Italian Heritage Festival brings back “Fritti Sunday”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A longtime Clarksburg tradition made its return on Sunday after being forced to take a quick break.

The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival hosted “Fritti Sunday” again for the community after taking a few months off due to COVID-19 related concerns.

Customers were instructed to drive up to place their orders for the fresh fritti and have the correct amount ready when placing orders. The event’s comeback attracted many community members who had missed the deep fried dough rings.







“We did not expect the huge crowd we had today. The overwhelming support we have from this community is just unreal, so we do deeply apologize to the people we had to turn away because I believe our last car just came through. We just sold out a little earlier than expected, but we cannot thank the community enough for the overwhelming support,” said volunteer Benjamin Defazio.

This event is typically held on the third Sunday of each month on West Main Street in Clarksburg.