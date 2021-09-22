WV nonprofit receives million dollar grant from Biden administration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A West Virginia nonprofit received a grant from the Biden-Harris administration.

West Virginia Navigator will receive $1 million each year for three years.

President Joe Biden

Jeremy Smith, Director of West Virginia Navigator, said the new funding will enable them to reach many more people, including typically underserved populations such as those struggling with substance use disorder, minorities, LGBTQ+ people and those in rural areas. He also said the new funding will help the organization hire more staff and open locations in Huntington, Fairmont and Martinsburg.

Jeremy Smith, Director of West Virginia Navigator

West Virginia Navigator helps get uninsured West Virginians enrolled in Marketplace insurance under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. Anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid or employer-based insurance is eligible to purchase insurance under the ACA’s provisions.

“What I hear constantly from people that are trying to figure out health insurance for them and their family is it can be just so confusing,” Smith said. “A lot of people do a simple google search and they end up with all these spam calls and these telemarketers that are promising this promising certain thing, but then when you look at the details, it’s not actually a real insurance. So, this will be a good option with people to actually talk to a live person here in West Virginia and get real information that’s going to help them and their family.”

Open enrollment for ACA-subsidized Marketplace insurance will begin November 1, 2021, and continue through January 15, 2022. Outside of those dates, those who experience a significant life event like losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby or adopting a child may qualify to enroll through a Special Enrollment Period. West Virginia Navigator assistors can be reached by calling 1-844-WV-CARES or chatting online at www.acanavigator.com.