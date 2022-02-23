JENNINGSTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Raptor Center in Fairmont is relocating to Jenningston.

The Fairmont location will still be used in the summer, but the rehabilitation of raptor birds will be at the new facility near the border of Tucker and Randolph counties. The exact location of the new facility has not been decided yet.

The new location in Jenningston will cut travel time for residents trying to access raptor centers in West Virginia.

According to the Director of the West Virginia Raptor Center Collin Waybright, the primary focus of the center is to educate the public about these birds. Waybright is a master falconer and has been training with predator birds since he was 14. At 22, he became the director of the West Virginia Raptor Center.

“They don’t know the actuality of how important these guys are. And there’s still some people out there who shoot these guys, even though it’s illegal. They don’t understand how important it is, or how big of a deal it is, how important it is that these guys are to the environment,” said Waybright.

Director of the West Virginia Raptor Center and master falconer, Collin Waybright

Raptor birds keep rodents and snakes from overpopulating, and Waybright saed that keeps them out of our houses.