WV State Police holding cadet testing in search of new recruits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Not everyone has what it takes to be part of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), but as the old saying goes — if you never try, you’ll never know.

Major Shallon Oglesby

23 people put their skills to the test during WVSP cadet testing in Morgantown on Friday, Sept. 10. They were all hoping to become part of the WVSP upcoming cadet class, which is set to begin in Jan. 2022. Major Shallon Oglesby, chief of staff services, said 15 of the 23 have made it through the interview, written and physical portions of the first day of testing. Oglesby said the hope is to get as many qualified cadets as possible.

“There’s no better time than now to join the ranks of the state police,” Oglesby said. “We have vacancies. We have a great competitive pay with great benefits and it’s just a very meaningful and fulfilling career.”

These opportunities are open to anyone between 21 and 39-years-old who meet the necessary requirements, which are listed below:

Possess a high school diploma or GED.

Have a valid driver’s license for two years prior to making application.

Applicants may test at the age of 20 with the understanding that they will be 21 prior to the tentative enlisted date of January 17, 2022

WVSP’s now hiring sign at the Morgantown Detachment

“We want to reflect the communities that we work in, you know,” Oglesby said. “We want people of all different backgrounds and different walks of life to just come out and be productive members of their community and serve the public.”

As a statewide agency, Oglesby said, WVSP offers cadets the ability to travel and work all around the state.

That is one of many incentives that the agency hopes will draw in much-needed recruits.

“You could be stationed here locally, at the Morgantown detachment, but be called upon to serve, you know, in the communities in McDowell County or something like that in times of disaster and hardship,” Oglesby said. “And, there are just great opportunities.”

WVSP Morgantown Detachment

Testing continues through the weekend and into the following week:

Saturday, September 11, 2021 : Charles Town, Charles Town Troop 2 Headquarters. 409 Industrial Blvd Kearneysville, W.Va. 25430

: Charles Town, Charles Town Troop 2 Headquarters. 409 Industrial Blvd Kearneysville, W.Va. 25430 Sunday, September 12, 2021 : Academy, WV State Police Academy. 135 Academy Drive Institute, W.Va. 25064

: Academy, WV State Police Academy. 135 Academy Drive Institute, W.Va. 25064 Friday, September 17, 2021: Elkins, Elkins Detachment, Troop 3 Headquarters. 5190 Beverly Pike Beverly, W.Va. 26253

According to WVSP, testing will begin at 9:00 a.m.

“If you do not have an application on file, you may arrive beginning at 7:30 a.m. to complete an application,” a press release stated.

Oglesby said you don’t have to live in a specific area to go to a testing site. Anyone who is interested and meets the qualifications can show up.

WVSP vehicles at Morgantown Detachment

If they have any further questions, she encouraged them to get in touch with WVSP.

“They can visit our website www.wvsp.gov and there’s a whole plethora of information there,” Oglesby said. “But then, they can also call our human resources department at main headquarters.”

The number for the WVSP Human Resources Department is 304-746-2117.