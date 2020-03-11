WV Wesleyan commemorates 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Wesleyan College commemorated the 100th anniversary of the implementation of the 19th amendment, better known for its purpose of granting women’s suffrage rights on August 18, 1920.

The amendment stated, “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on the account of sex.” A celebration was held in the Benedum Campus Center Social Hall by the West Virginia Wesleyan’s Department of History and Gender Studies.

West Virginia Women Vote Suffrage Centennial logo was created by Colleen Anderson.

“So, given the right to vote we owe to all those women who fought before us. And so, we owe them then to take on the responsibility of being active in our politics, being active in our community, sharing and encouraging other women to be a bigger part of just the world around them,” said Katharine Antolini, an Associate Professor of History at West Virginia Wesleyan.

During the presentations, a brief history was given about Lenna Lowe Yost, who played a pivotal role in West Virginia’s suffrage movement and is a native of Marion County.

On March 10, 1920 in a special session West Virginia voted 15-14, to become the 34th state to ratify the 19th amendment.

The planning committee for statewide celebration of women’s suffrage will be hosting a year-long celebration sharing the history and the role West Virginia women played in the passage of the 19th Amendment.