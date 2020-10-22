WVABCA cites 3 bars in Monongalia County for health and safety violations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Three Monongalia County bars have been cited by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) for health and safety violations.

According to the WVABCA, the Mason Jar Saloon and Hot Spot, High Street Canteen, and Joe Mama’s were all cited.

Mason Jar Saloon

Joe Mama’s

High Street Canteen

WVABCA officials explained that it will continue to unite with law enforcement agencies and health departments across the state to conduct compliance checks to ensure adherence to W.Va. Code and public safety rules/advisories issued during the State of Emergency.

According to the release, throughout the COVID-19 State of Emergency, the vast majority of WVABCA licensed businesses are adhering to the temporary public safety rules. However, licensees that disregard measures that have been established to keep the public safe may receive administrative action against their license and/or receive a citation(s) from local authorities.

WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “the WVABCA is committed to assisting businesses in order to protect their patrons, employees and the public.”

A WVABCA administrative action may include; warning, probation, monetary penalty, suspension, or revocation. Every violation is unique, and the WVABCA Commissioner will review all facts and circumstances when an alleged violation(s) takes place.

Compliance efforts in Morgantown are ongoing and the WVABCA is working with the West Virginia State Police, local authorities, and the Monongalia County Health Department. Several compliance checks are still under review

The WVABCA explained that the following bars were in compliance: