WVDNR announces 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit area applications

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit areas.

According to the release, applications must be submitted online and will be accepted until midnight on August 14.

“These limited permit areas provide antlerless deer hunting opportunities in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined that the deer population exceeds management objectives,” said Chris Ryan, supervisor of game management services for the DNR. “Issuing a limited number of antlerless deer permits will help meet our management goals.”

The DNR stated the applicants should log into the system, click, “Enter Lottery,” on the home screen, then click, “2020 Limited Antlerless Hunt” and select the county or wildlife management area (WMA) for which they want to apply. Hunters also have the option to select a secondary county or WMA.

The following counties, state forests and WMAs are included in this drawing:

  • Boone County
  • Calvin Price State Forest
  • Camp Creek State Forest
  • Greenbrier County (North Portion)
  • Greenbrier State Forest
  • Hillcrest WMA
  • Kumbrabow State Forest
  • Nicholas County
  • Pocahontas County
  • Raleigh County (East Portion)
  • Seneca State Forest
  • Wayne County (North Portion)
  • Webster County

DNR officials explained that applicants will be notified by mail by the first week of October. After September 1, applicants can see whether they received a permit by logging into their account, which can be created by clicking here.

