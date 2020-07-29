WVDNR starts firefly project and is seeking the public’s help

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is hoping the public can help with its new firefly tracking project.

The project is part of an effort to document the biodiversity of fireflies in the state of West Virginia because there hasn’t been any formal survey work done to determine how many species the state actually has. Now the public can go online and record what fireflies they see and other details through a specific website the WVDNR has created. This is according to Mack Frantz, a zoologist with the WVDNR, who said citizens play a critical role because they help to cast a wider net for the research project.

“And so what citizen scientists can do is just document when they see fireflies show up in their backyard and also describe the habitat and what the flashing display or pattern looks like,” Frantz said. “That will give us an assessment of where they species are and when they show up. Once we actually know what species we have in the state, then we can actually start to do work to manage and conserve for them.”

Proof of how effective citizen scientists can be, Frantz said, has already been shown because two species of synchronous fireflies have already been discovered on public land. Synchronous fireflies flash their lights in unison as part of a mating display.

Frantz said the WVDNR is hoping to find more unique species through this project. Right now, he said, they don’t know how long they will keep collecting data.

“We are planning on analyzing the data first and from there determine whether we want to continue another year with the project or if we just want to go along and follow up on specific citizen science reports and kind of confirm what species we’re seeing there,” Frantz said. “We’re still considering whether we’re going to continue another year or not, past this season.”

Frantz said a typical season for most firefly species is spring through the fall, but some can be seen during the winter.

Since the project started, Frantz said, he has received many phone calls from concerned citizens telling him that they used to see a lot more fireflies in the past and they also ask a lot of questions about conservation.

“They ask ‘what can we do about the firefly?’,” Frantz said. “There are actually many and little simple things that people can do in order to help fireflies. That could be just leaving some parts of your yard unmowed because fireflies spend most of their life in the leaf litter or under the ground. And so mowing less or just leaving parts of your yard unmowed can help.”

In addition, he said, there are some species that you can find in pollinator habitats, so creating a habitat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators helps fireflies as well. Another strategy to help, Frantz said, is limiting outdoor lighting during the spring and summer because many are sensitive to light pollution and need absolute darkness to find each other.

According to a WVDNR press release, survey participants are encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag #LightUpWV.

For more information about the project or to be added to a survey mailing list, contact Mack Frantz at 304-637-0245. WVDNR also made a video about fireflies to better inform the public.