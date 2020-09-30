WVDOH and MMPO discuss projects to improve Greenbag Road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways and the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization held a virtual public meeting Tuesday on the proposed upgrades to the Greenbag Road project.

State DOH officials, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, proposed to provide operational improvements along 1.65 miles of Greenbag Road, located Southeast of the City of Morgantown in Monongalia County. WVDOH officials explained that the design of the project to reduce traffic congestion and address the lack of safe non-motorized connections through the corridor.

“Overall, the flow of traffic through the project area is determined by the efficiency of the traffic control at the intersections. Numerous studies have been conducted along these intersections, including some by the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization. That study found that the intersections have excessive delay, design issues, and safety concerns,” said Brian Hoffheins, P.E. Project Manager for Stahl Sheaffer Engineering.

Two traffic studies of the corridor have determined that the flow of traffic through the Greenbag Road corridor is controlled by the level of service at the major intersections. Those intersections are Mississippi Street intersection and the Dorsey Avenue/Kingwood Pike intersection. Except for southbound traffic on Mississippi Street.

Community involvement in the development of the Morgantown Monongalia Planning Organization Greenbag Road Corridor Study in 2015 identified pedestrian facilities to connect the neighborhood schools with the commercial and residential areas as a critical issue for community safety and access.

“Some parts of the design are consistent across all the alternatives and options that were considered. In general, they are: a two way left turn lane or a center turn lane from the start of work at the Snider Plaza Napa Auto Parts eastward to the Mississippi Street intersection, new sidewalk along one side of Greenbag Road, Mississippi Street, Dorsey Ave, and Luckey Lane. This will provide connectivity between the beginning of work and the Mountainview Elementary School. Paved sholders and curbs on Greenbag Road, drainage enhancements throughout the project,” Hoffheins.

The meeting complied with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Right now the project is in the “design study phase” where part of the phase is informing the public on the D-O-H ideas and plans.

“We’re using the virtual public meeting in order to do that. Part of that process is to not only get the information out to the public about what we’re doing. The different alternates are being studied, so to get their input,” explained Director of Engineering Division R.J. Scites.

Scites also explained once the D-O-H gets through the environmental assessment process they will make a decision on what there going to do and work on a future construction schedule. The D-O-H project timeline showed the anticipated construction year to be 2023.