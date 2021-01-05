WVDOH building in Randolph County considered total loss after Monday evening fire

COALTON, W.Va. – A Randolph County Division of Highways building was destroyed by a fire on Monday evening.

According to fire officials, the call regarding the fire came in at approximately 6:55 p.m. The building is being considered a total loss, along with multiple pieces of equipment being heavily damaged due to the flames.

The Coalton, Junior, Elmore, Beverly, Elkins, and Philippi Fire Departments were all on scene until just after 11 p.m.

At this time there is no word as to what caused the fire and officials explained that fire marshals will be out Tuesday morning to investigate.

