WV’s congressional delegation differs on bill to support postal service

WASHINGTON – Two members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation voted against a bill aimed at providing additional funding to the U.S. Postal Service and stopping cuts to service, while a third voted for it.

Rep. David McKinley-R, who represents the state’s First Congressional District, voted in favor of the Delivering for America Act(H.R. 8015).

Re. David McKinley

“Since being elected to Congress I’ve consistently fought to protect the mission of the U.S. Postal Service and support the men and women who work there. This vote is just the latest example of standing up for postal workers and the communities who depend on them. Supporting the mission of the postal service should not be a partisan issue, unfortunately Democrats have chosen to turn it into one. They must have a short memory. After all, the Obama Administration proposed reducing service to 5-day delivery, closing rural post offices, and altering the USPS retirement system, all of which I opposed. And now Speaker Pelosi has rushed the House back for a vote on the USPS, but in so doing missed an opportunity to help struggling families and businesses. The House should have used this opportunity to provide relief for families and small businesses, and additional funding to schools and hospitals.” David McKinley

Rep. Alex Mooney-R, from West Virginia’s Second District, voted against the measure.

Alex Mooney

“Today I voted against H.R. 8015, which would undermine important postal reforms and harm the long-term solvency of the United States Postal Service (USPS). Speaker Pelosi convened the U.S. House of Representatives today to fuel a false and intentionally misleading theory about the USPS. The best and most secure way to vote, as intended by our Founding Fathers, is in person. Furthermore, the USPS has clearly stated it can handle the volume of election mail. The fact is that if every registered American voted by mail, the total mail volume would be far less than the two and a half billion pieces of mail the USPS handled in the week before Christmas last year. In demanding the House convene for a day, Speaker Pelosi decided to waste taxpayer money on a political stunt rather than address the COVID-19 crisis, students returning to school, opioid addiction and other critical issues. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was voted into his position unanimously by the bipartisan USPS Board of Governors. In response to the hysteria driven by Democrats, he already paused all reforms designed to save taxpayer money until after the election. In Congress, I will continue to work to improve the Post Office for long-lasting efficiency, which is of critical importance to rural West Virginians. That’s why on March 27, 2020, I voted for a $10 billion loan for the USPS in the CARES Act in support of the Post Office amid the COVID-19 outbreak.” Alex Mooney

Rep. Carol Miller-R, from the state’s Third Congressional District also voted against the bill. Miller has not released a statement on her vote.

The act passed the House of Representatives 257 to 150 and now goes to the U.S. Senate.