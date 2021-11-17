WV’s Snowshoe ranked as 3rd most affordable ski town in U.S.

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – A new report by Realtor.com has named a West Virginia resort area as the third most affordable ski town in the United States.

Snowshoe, home to Snowshoe Mountain Resort, comes in just behind Harrison, MI and Malone, NY on the list.

To come up with the rankings, researchers looked at 300 U.S. ski towns and then looked at the average median price of homes in the first 10 months of 2021, in each community.

The site found the median home price at Snowshoe to be $154,000 and mentioned an abundant selection of condos and its proximity to Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Also mentioned was Snowshoe’s unique trait as an “inverted mountain,” with the housing at the top of the slopes.

Courtesy Realtor.com

Scranton, Pa.; Mansfield, Oh.; Paoli, IN; Boone, IA; Vernon, NJ; Anaconda, MT and Pittsfield, MA rounded out the rankings after Snowshoe.

West Virginia’s other destination ski town, Canaan Valley, which is home to Canaan Valley Resort, Timberline Mountain and White Grass Ski Touring Center, did not make the list.