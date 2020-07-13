WVSSAC releases rule changes, requirements, recommendations for 2020 football season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announces modifications for the upcoming high school football season, on Monday.

With the announcement comes two rule changes, multiple new requirements, and several recommendations for teams to follow for this season.

The most notable of the two rule changes is that teams won’t be required to play at least eight total games, six of which are normally supposed to be against teams from the same classification, this year in order to be able to qualify for the postseason.

That means, ultimately, that teams will be able to have multiple games from their schedule wiped out (for any reason) and still be playoff-eligible.

WVSSAC Football Modification Guidance – Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/DvdniYenaY — WVSSAC (@wvssac) July 13, 2020

Among the new requirements for this season are: extending the coaching boxes on the sideline to stretch from the 15 yard-line to the 15 yard-line; limiting people on the sideline to “essential personnel” only; and extending the duration of certain timeouts to two minutes.

There are a total of five new requirements and 15 recommendations, per the release from the WVSSAC.

Among the recommendations that teams will be asked to follow this fall are: traveling fewer to away games and dressing fewer players for home games; conducting halftime meetings in the end zones of the files and not the locker room; limiting practices to only one day of contact per week; and using electronic tickets.

The full list of requirements and recommendations can be found in the release that is in the tweet linked towards the top of the article.

The high school football season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 3 and 4 this year, after Bernie Dolan announced the schedule changes last Friday.