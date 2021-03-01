WVU announces additional emergency CARES grant distribution to students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is sending out additional funds to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to university officials, eligible, degree-seeking students at any West Virginia University campus can receive emergency grants through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, a part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

WVU said that it would continue distributing its allotted $10,087,116 in emergency grants to students who qualify.

The first phase of grants awarded eligible students who were spring 2021 recipients of the Federal Pell Grant. Now, the remaining funds will be used to award eligible non-Pell recipients based on their Expected Family Contribution as determined by their 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

According to the release, eligible non-Pell recipients with an EFC of zero to $10,000 may receive a spring emergency grant for $750. Eligible non-Pell recipients with an EFC of $10,001 to $20,000 may receive a spring emergency grant for $500. Students with an EFC greater than $20,000 will not be considered for the grant at this time. Graduate and professional students who meet the outlined eligibility criteria will be considered in this second phase of spring 2021 grants.

Students whose financial situations have been drastically negatively impacted since submitting their 2020-2021 FAFSA may submit a Family Contribution Appeal. A Family Contribution Appeal requests that the University review and update FAFSAs to reflect changes in household financial situations. Note that the 2020-2021 FAFSA is based on 2018 tax information. FCA’s must be submitted by Monday, March 8, at 4:45 p.m. to be considered when determining spring 2021 grant eligibility.

Students who are at least half-time and have had a 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file with WVU by Feb. 5, 2021, will be automatically considered for a Spring 2021 CRRSAA Emergency Grant.

For more information about eligibility, timelines, direct deposit, see the FAQ. Questions about this grant can be directed to this email.

This announcement is based on the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and is subject to change. WVU will notify students and families as soon as possible of any changes, according to the release.