WVU announces additional guidelines for its Return to Campus plan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University released more information on August 4 for its phased Return to Campus plan.

Photo courtesy of WVU

The release covered updated topics such as academics, safety while in the classroom, the Rec center, dining options and financial aid.

Specifically looking at when students will return to courses for the fall semester, the university announced that there are two different academic calendars for WVU this fall.

Most Morgantown-based undergraduate programs and graduate on-campus degree programs will follow the Wednesday, August 26 start-date academic calendar.

The Beckley and Keyser campuses, online graduate degree programs and some professional programs will follow the Wednesday, August 19 start-date academic calendar.

The release explained that students in professional programs should check with their program for confirmation of their start date. Health Sciences graduate and professional students are said to receive guidance from their specific deans and/or program directors. This includes the HSC Charleston and Eastern campuses.

Students may notice schedule changes throughout this week as the University works to move selected classes to an online format, but the university is asking students to wait to review their finalized schedule until an official announcement is made from the Office of the Provost later this week. After this announcement, students should work directly with their advisors to make changes to this schedule.

A Return to Campus Conversation will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, according to officials. This conversation will allow senior administrators to continue to answer questions and address concerns.

Read the full announcement by clicking here. Anyone that has questions about the announcement or the phased plan should visit the Return to Campus website or send questions to this email.