WVU announces online map for COVID-19 testing sites in the state

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Thanks to researchers at West Virginia University, residents of West Virginia who are concerned about where to get testing for COVID-19 will now have access to a map that shows where they are located throughout the state.

The Office of Health Services Research in the WVU School of Public Health, launched an online map that shows all COVID-19 testing sites from Newell to Bluefield. Click here to view the map and check out all of the locations.

Most, if not all, testing sites are requiring a physician’s order before testing.

Andrea Calkins, MPH Program Director

Andrea Calkins, a Program Coordinator at OHSR developed the site this week when she and her colleagues recognized a need for one central location for West Virginians to find out where to get tested.

“I feel happy to be doing something that’s useful to the community,” Calkins said. “Because we work in Public Health, we’ve been thinking of ways to be most helpful and useful.”

Officials explained that they have reached out to clinic and community partners, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, to compile the list and keep it current. The website will be updated daily.

“There have been multiple lists of testing sites out there but none have been incredibly complete, in and of themselves,” said Adam Baus, Director of OHSR and Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Social & Behavioral Sciences. “This is our chance to work with multiple partners across the state and work collectively for the benefit of everyone.”

OHSR also has developed a COVID-19 resources page for those who may be in need, which one can find by clicking here.