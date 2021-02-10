WVU announces updates to on-campus operations for Thursday due to inclement weather

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials with West Virginia University in Morgantown announced that it would adjust some of its on-campus operations for Thursday, February 11, due to inclement weather and deteriorating road conditions.

Thursday was previously designated as a non-instructional date on the academic calendar and as a result, no classes were scheduled. Health Sciences students on clinical rotations should check in with their program directors for additional guidance.

Officials explained that employees who can work remotely are encouraged to coordinate with their supervisor to do so. Those who have essential on-campus assignments should use good judgment when traveling in inclement weather. Supervisors are asked to be flexible and understanding with their direct reports if they are unable to make it to work.

More information regarding dining services, transportation, and COVID-19 testing is available by clicking here.