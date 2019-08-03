WVU Athletics host Fan Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Football held their annual Fan Day at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Once the gates opened, fans quickly filled the concourse to grab their 2019 football poster and get in line to meet their favorite players.

“I think this is a really cool event because it gives fans the opportunity to come and meet the players and kind of have a sneak peak of what the season’s going to be like. It gets fans pumped up for the season,” said student, Erin Slinde.

After the autograph session, football enthusiasts were able to sit in on practice to see how the Mountaineers are gearing up for the upcoming football season.