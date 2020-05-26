WVU awarded $300,000 for state redevelopment projects, focuses in on Grafton revitalization

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton’s historic and industrial districts will soon be redeveloped by West Virginia University’s Northern West Virginia Brownfield’s Assistance Center, in an effort to preserve local history and revitalize the community.

The Center was awarded a $300,000 grant by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to jumpstart redevelopment of former industrial sites in West Virginia.

One of the main areas of focus are store fronts and historic building revitalization along the riverfront and downtown in Grafton. Northern Brownfield’s Assistance Center Director, Patrick Kirby said that Grafton has shown major potential for growth over the past year, and they want to help move that progress along.

“Any folks that would come into town to look at those buildings right now, would say okay great so now I have to occur additional costs to see to do, what is called due diligence, to make sure this isn’t too much of a risk,” said Kirby. “We have resources that would cover those costs, as well as we’re working with the city to sort of package those projects.”

The money isn’t available until this upcoming federal fiscal year. Right now, they are working to get the word out to the public and find possible interest for businesses to move into these store fronts.

“The pitch we made was this, Grafton is revitalizing. Whether you were there last weekend, last month, a year ago, or five years ago, the city isn’t where it use to be at all,” said Kirby. “There is definitely some stuff that can still be done, but there are a lot of things to be done with these store fronts.”

EPA brownfield grants support under-served, and economically disadvantaged communities. The Center will use the money to conduct environmental assessments and reuse planning activities in 33 counties in the state.

Those who are interested in more information on the grant funding and how it will be used, can contact either person below.

Patrick Kirby: (304) 293-6984

Ray Moeller: (269) 719-0504