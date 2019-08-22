WVU basketball coach helps Walmart give back to teachers for start of new school year

WHITE HALL W.Va. – More than 340 teachers across West Virginia received a back-to-school surprise as Walmart announced it had funded all of their classroom requests on the education crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose.org.

Cindy Gouzd

“I focused on learning centers and ways that I can keep students engaged and make learning fun and then my third kind of goal within that first project was our playground needs, like keeping them physically active while having fun on the playgrounds.” said Cindy Gouzd, first grade teacher White Hall Elementary.

Head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers Men’s Basketball Team was on hand to deliver the good news at White Hall Elementary School in Fairmont. Coach Huggins visited a first grade classroom, and personally delivered the school supplies including tablets, colored pencils, printer ink, storage bins, games, and other school supplies.

Cindy Gouzd (left) standing with Bob Huggins (right) and Wal-Mart employees during supply donation.

“Listening to those balls bounce makes me feel like I am kind of at home. It’s great. Seeing the smile on their faces and the excitement that the faculty has that this is going on here at White Hall is terrific.” said Bob Huggins, head coach for WVU Mens Basketball.

The total cost for the classroom funded items state-wide totaled more than $260,000 in school supplies and experiences.

Sherri Workman

“At Walmart I’m very proud to work for a company that supports our communities. I’m especially proud to be a West Virginian. This is a big deal to these schools, being able to provide school supplies and seeing the kids faces today when we brought in the supplies. With seeing balls bouncing and everything, it’s great to be able to support the community and Wal-Mart is very proud to partner with DonorsChoose.org to be able to do this for schools,” Sherri Workman, store manager of Wal-Mart #1714 of Fairmont.