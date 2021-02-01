WVU cancels in-person classes until 12:00 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather, roads conditions

A pedestrian walks on a cleared sidewalk behind the Business and Economics Building on the downtown campus Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. WVU was set to reopen Monday evening following a historic snowstorm that blanketed the school with nearly two feet of snow.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.- In-person classes on West Virginia University’s Morgantown have been cancel until 12:00 p.m. due to inclement weather and road conditions, according to a release from the University.

In the release, university officials stated that classes already offered online and those in hybrid form will also continue as planned. Students on clinical rotations should check in with their program directors for additional guidance. Officials also said that the remainder of the university, including dining, buses and COVID-19 testing, will operate on a normal schedule.

The release stated that if faculty are unable to get to class, they are also asked to notify their students as soon as possible so that the students do not embark on unnecessary travel.

The release said when in-class instruction resumes this afternoon, if students cannot get to class because of adverse weather or road conditions, they should contact their instructors as soon as possible.

WVU students and employees should watch for these updates through a variety of outlets including: