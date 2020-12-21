WVU Clery Act report released, an uptick in liquor and drug violations as well as sex-related offenses reported for 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The annual Clery Act report for West Virginia University has just been released.

The most recent Clery Act report for the university shows instances of robbery decreased in 2019 compared to the previous year, reported burglaries remain flat, and an uptick in arrests for liquor law and drug abuse violations, as well as an increase in reported rape and fondling offenses.

“I think the rise in reported sex-related offenses is the result of the education and awareness campaigns we’ve undertaken in recent years with the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and others,” University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said. “We’ve worked to help students and employees know how to report tips and concerns, and more importantly, we want them to feel empowered to reach out for help because that’s our number one priority – the safety of our campus community.”

The Clery report, which summarizes crime and fire safety on the Morgantown campus, is published annually by University Police and Office of Emergency Management in accordance with the federal Clery Act. This year’s report includes statistics for 2017 through 2019.

The University will provide a paper copy of the report upon request, which can be made to UPD.

Chedester reminds students and employees to report any suspicious behavior or activity to University Police at 304-293-COPS (2677). Students and employees are also encouraged to download the LiveSafe app to receive WVU Alert messages, report tips to University Police anonymously, and take advantage of a variety of safety tools.

Visit the University Police website for more information. Visit safety.wvu.edu for safety information and resources.