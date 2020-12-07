WVU commemorates 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

MAst of USS West Virginia in front of Oglebay Hall (WVU Photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been a tradition at West Virginia University to conduct a Pearl Harbor commemoration each year on Dec. 7 since the mast of the USS West Virginia was officially brought to campus in 1961, and in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, that tradition was upheld.

On Monday morning, veteran service organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and Daughters of the American Revolution, along with the university’s chaplain and others gathered at Oglebay Hall to commemorate the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Jerry Wood, WVU’s director of the Center for Veteran, Military, and Family Programs, said there were many challenges posed by COVID-19 when organizing this event, but it had to happen even though there were many temptations to succumb to the harshness of the times.

Today, we remember and honor all of those who stood in service of our nation during the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2pnkyhfari — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) December 7, 2020 WVU’s tweet about the event

We felt it was extremely important even though we were dealing with the challenges of the pandemic and the ability to come together as a community, we felt that this cause was worth every effort that we could possibly put into it so that we could appropriately honor and recognize the sacrifices of the men and women who gave their lives at the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago. Jerry Wood – Director, Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs

USMC Veteran Sergeant Andrew Chancey

The challenges posed by COVID-19 were overcome, but they presented themselves up to the very last moment. The event’s keynote speaker, United States Marine Corps Veteran Sergeant Andrew Chancey, who received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Saturday, just 48 hours before the commemoration.

Wood said Chancey was unable to attend in person, but thanks to technology, he delivered his remarks via phone. He did so while his Marine Corps uniform he wore in Afghanistan hung beside his grandfather’s World War II Army uniform and his great uncle’s WWII Navy uniform.

Chancey’s uniform displayed next to his grandfather and great uncle’s uniforms (WVU Photo)

“Those three uniforms were hanging together while he spoke over the phone,” Wood said. “I think that really spoke to the challenges that we’re facing with the pandemic, but also our ability to adapt and overcome and still honor the memory and the sacrifices of the men and women from Pearl Harbor.”

21-gun salute during the event (WVU Photo)

The struggles to organize this year’s event pale compared to the sacrifices made by the men and women who died and were wounded at Pearl Harbor all those decades ago, Wood said.

This year’s ceremony, Wood said, would not have been possible without University President Gordon Gee, the entire university staff, and the facilities support team for providing the necessary resources to conduct the event. To them, he said, he is appreciative and grateful.

Wood said he and the university are already looking forward and planning the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. He said they plan on having an even bigger ceremony in 2021.