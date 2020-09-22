WVU downtown campus library closes after COVID-19 exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Downtown Campus Library closed at 8 p.m. on September 21 after being notified of a COVID-19 exposure in its Access Services department, according to the university.

University officials stated that the area was disinfected as part of routine daily cleaning protocols, but it sated that staff members are required to quarantine resulting in a shift in service hours until further notice.

The temporary hours of operation are:

Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weekend hours: TBD

WVU stated that it is working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department in its case investigation and contact tracing.

Students and employees can learn more about how to respond to potential COVID-19 exposure at the “What to Do If” page of the Return to Campus website. All faculty, staff, and students are reminded to participate in the daily wellness survey to help the University monitor COVID-19 infection rates and community spread, according to WVU.