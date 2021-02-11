WVU football releases 2021 schedule

The offseason is still in its infancy for West Virginia football, but it’s already looking ahead to the 2021 season after unveiling its upcoming schedule.

The Mountaineers are slated for another full 12-game schedule after completing just nine games of its shortened regular season before defeating Army in the Liberty Bowl. They will face three non-conference opponents — including two rivalry clashes — before embarking on its conference slate.

“The release of the 2021 football schedule is, hopefully, the first step to getting things back to a normal athletic season,” said WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “I know our players, coaches and fans want that and now we can start working toward that goal. We will have six home games and a road trip to Maryland that will be easily accessible for our fan base, and I believe there will be plenty of excitement surrounding our team as we head into the season.”

The 2021 schedule kicks off against the Terps on the road on Sept. 4, before hosting Long Island and Virginia Tech in back-to-back weeks. West Virginia was slated to face Maryland in 2020 before the Big Ten opted out non-conference play.

The Virginia Tech clash will be the 53rd Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy, with the two programs most recently meeting in 2017. The Hokies won a nailbiter over the Mountaineers, 31-24, at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Coincidentally, WVU will also be facing Maryland for the 53rd time, with the Mountaineers taking nine of the last 10 meetings, the most recent of which occurred in 2015 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

WVU starts its Big 12 slate in Norman, facing Oklahoma after missing out on that matchup in 2020 due to COVID-19. They then return home to face Texas Tech before a pair of road games against Baylor and TCU with a bye week mixed in. They’ll be back home for a pair of games against Iowa State and Oklahoma State, before facing Kansas State in Manhattan, Texas in Morgantown, and closing out the season at Kansas on Nov. 27.

“This is a tough schedule, not only with the Big 12 Conference lineup, but also nonconference games against Power 5 teams Virginia Tech and Maryland,” said WVU football coach Neal Brown. “The schedule opens with six straight games before an open week on Oct. 16, and then we close the season with six more. Each half of the season is comprised of three home games and three road games. The schedule also gives our fans a chance to enjoy six home games and a short road trip to College Park for a game against the Terps.”

2021 Football Schedule