WVU Foundation actively raising money for a COVID-19 student emergency fund

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Foundation is actively working to raise unrestricted emergency funds to support WVU students in need.

According to B.J. Davisson, the foundation’s executive vice president and chief development officer, the Gray Student Emergency Fund can be tied to anything that will help students who have experienced unexpected financial hardship due to COVID-19 to graduate.

This means funds can be used for things like academic scholarships, rent, buying food, books or even repairs to a car that is pivotal to things like getting to a job that allows them to pay for rent or tuition.

Davisson said they have made sure to be respectful about not overwhelming people when asking for donations because they are aware that many families are struggling financially. However, he said, if you can help in any way you should because many students have lost their jobs and or their parents have lost their jobs so their primary sources of income have disappeared.

“I tell you, it gives you a sense of energy and purpose when you feel like the day can’t get any longer, you think about the person that is in much worse shape than you are than I am personally and the foundation is there all the time,” Davisson said.

Davisson describes the work as being heartwrenching but highly motivational because at the end of the day the foundation is helping many people in their times of need.

Personally, Davisson said, he has been in the business of fundraising and higher education aid for 30 years and the current COVID-19 outbreak is nothing like he or the foundation has ever seen. He said the only comparable moment was when there was massive flooding that hit the state a few years ago.

Back then they raised funds for West Virginia families and dispersed them through the WVU Extension Services.

“I have fundraised through 9/11,” Davisson said. “I’ve fundraised through the recession but I’ve certainly never been doing this in a pandemic and it’s new territory every day for every one of us and we’re trying to remain focused on providing an opportunity for those people who are able to help others to do so.”

Students can apply for these funds through the WVU Financial Aid Office. Donations can be made by clicking here.

On the donation page, there are four other funds people can donate to: