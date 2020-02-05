WVU grad caught in China during Coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – William Hirsch graduated from West Virginia University in 2014 and is now teaching English in Seoul, South Korea.

Hirsch enjoys traveling, so while living in South Korea he spends his free time visiting other Asian countries, and although his latest adventure was cut short it was one he’ll remember forever.

While visiting a friend in Shanghai China, William Hirsch found himself in the middle of the Wuhan-Corona-virus outbreak.

Hirsch’s trip to China started on January 23 and at first everything seemed normal, following his arrival, Hirsch and his friends traveled to the small village of Moguanshan, outside of Shanghai.

“The next day, that’s when the panic set in,” said Hirsch.

When Hirsch and his friends were ready to leave the village and return to Shanghai, their plan didn’t go as expected.

“The road to leave Moguanshan was blocked by a blue dump-truck and there was one sign on it. My friend can speak Chinese and read Chinese so she went around and looked at it and it said, ‘the road is closed until further notice’. No description, that’s all it said. So we were all like, ‘that’s odd, this is probably not good,’” said Hirsch.

signs regarding the coronavirus

signs regarding the coronavirus

After speaking with an employee at the inn they were staying at, police decided to let Hirsch and his friends out of the village so that they could make their way back to Shanghai, but on their way back Hirsch said that police officers were checking everyone’s temperature before they could enter the city.

“If you tested positive to having a temperature, a fever, they actually quarantined you right away, they would bring you to the hospital. If it happened at an airport, they had these boxes that they would put you in and they would roll you out to a van and they roll you into the van and take you to the hospital and quarantine you right away,” said Hirsch.

William Hirsch made it back to South Korea on January 28, but has been told to self-quarantine for 14 days, to make sure he has no symptoms of the virus before returning to work.