WVU Graduate Students Advocacy Team hosts medical cannabis roundtable discussion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Graduate Students Advocacy Team hosted a medical cannabis roundtable discussion Thursday in the Monongalia Room of the Mountainlair.

On Tuesday, Morgantown City Council met to discussing decriminalization of marijuana possession within city limits. Team members said that other states and areas that have decriminalized marijuana have seen big economic development booms while making it less stressful on police forces.

“Setting a precedence in Morgantown is really important, we believe that it’s really important to be the first guiding post into the rest of the state. So that if a town as large as Morgantown with as much of an influence as Morgantown can have sometimes with other communities, it will be a really good starting point for the rest of the state,” said Miranda Martin, WVU Graduate Student in the Public Administration Department.

The WVU Graduate Students Advocacy Team is also looking into state banking to help fill in the gaps in the cannabis legislation that they are working on. Also, team members stated decriminalization of marijuana in municipalities is a good first step.

“Medical marijuana in the state would make a huge difference for so many different medical ailments with people with PTSD, mental health, it will really help them remain calm and be able to just be. Specifically, for veterans and service members; they come back from Afghanistan or wherever they served with such trauma from what they’ve done and have been asked to do by our government. It’s the least we can do to prepare them for when they get back and to help them with medical cannabis,” said Martin.

The medical cannabis bill the students are working on would also expunge all the records of people who have been imprisoned on marijuana charges.