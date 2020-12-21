WVU graduate’s accomplishments celebrated with drive-through graduation and gift-wrapped toilet paper

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown family celebrated their WVU graduate’s huge accomplishment by hosting a drive-through graduation celebration.

On Sunday afternoon, WVU graduate Shelby Hall greeted close family and friends as they drove by to congratulate her on receiving her bachelor’s degree in Criminology with a minor in Psychology.

Shelby Hall with the gift wrapped TP.

“It means a lot that everybody came down honestly because I know that some people came from out of town just to drive by,” explained Hall. “I mean, even though it was social distancing like they still got to say hey and drop off a card or whatever.”

Hall’s mother, Rhonda Black, stated she wanted to do something for her daughter because she worked hard to receive her degree in three and a half years.

“She worked two jobs going through college,” said Black. “She didn’t live the normal college life because she went to school and she went to work. She really worked hard to get to where she wants to go, and she just has that grit and perseverance that I wish I had at her age.”

The Hall/Black family tossed gift wrapped rolls of toilet paper into each car as they drove by. Hall and her mother said they felt this was fitting due to the pandemic.

“I mean it’s funny,” described Hall. “It kind of puts a light on everything that we’re going through in the world today.”

Hall will be releasing her graduation speech video on YouTube in the upcoming weeks.

Hall said she hopes to receive a job with the F.B.I., C.I.A., or another government agency working as a detective.

“Well see where the next steps take me,” said Hall.