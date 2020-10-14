WVU Greek Life official clears up confusion surrounding fall recruitment process

Greek row

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Like almost everything else on West Virginia University’s campus, Greek Life has been impacted by COVID-19, and one of the ways it’s been most detrimental, has to do with recruitment.

Each year fraternities and sororities recruit new members through many different in-person events, but the pandemic has largely put a stop to that. Before fall recruitment, both the Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Association (PHA) agreed to do all recruitment via Zoom for the fall semester. However, some fraternities have decided to have some in-person events, which is unfair according to some sororities. But, WVU’s director for the Center for Fraternal Value and Leadership, Matthew Richardson, said things are actually equitable.

“It’s not a true statement to say that the men are doing something that the women are not allowed to do,” Richardson said. “They’re all doing virtual recruitment.”

Richardson said, according to WVU’s Student Event Policy, organizations are allowed to have events with 10 or fewer people, meaning if fraternities were to do some recruitment in person and follow that guideline, they would not be breaking any of the university’s rules. However, he said they would be violating rules IFC set up for itself and so it would be up to the council to decide if disciplinary action should be taken or not.

If sororities also wanted to have in-person events, in congruence with WVU’s policy, they could, Richardson explained. But, they would have to answer to PHA about violating the rules set out before the recruitment period.

I think the issue is Panhellenic and IFC members of those organizations, they want to compare themselves because they’re constantly around each other, but they’re two completely separate councils. And the way that they do membership intake is completely different. A lot of times, we see Panhellenic, which is more structured, will make a decision, and some members may not like that decision, but they made that decision as a governing council. And then they say ‘but the boys are doing x, y, z.’ And so it comes up with this — is it fair? It’s equitable because you all had a say, and you could have had something similar, but you decided not to as a council. I think that’s where it gets a little murky. Matthew Richardson – Director, Center for Fraternal Value and Leadership

Proof that the system is fair, Richardson said, rests because he works closely with both IFC and PHA. Right now, he said, he is working with a sorority to organize an in-person event that can be done in compliance with WVU’s Student Event Policy.