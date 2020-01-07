WVU hopes to help students burdened with financial need graduate by providing completion grants

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will begin implementing “completion grants” to students who are at the end of their degree, but don’t have enough financial aid to finish.

The completion grant is worth up to $1,500 and a student can obtain the grant for up to two semesters after financial aid runs the process for eligibility.

Students don’t have to apply for the grant, as the Office of Financial Student Aid will automatically give the grant to those who qualify.

The grant will go to students who are in good academic standing, but have exhausted all other forms of financial aid.

“What we’re trying to do is help push students to the end because it turns out that a lot of students have to leave when they’re seniors, and that’s a loss for the university and a loss for the student.” Evan Widders,

Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education

According to Widders, he said he sees a lot of students who move on throughout college start to work more and that makes it difficult to attend school full-time, which could potentially reduce their financial aid.

He explained that the grant is just one step in a comprehensive process the university is trying to do to improve graduation rates.

“Graduation rates are tricky because people leave the university for many different reasons, whether it’s academic, financial or family-related and we can’t control all these things. So what we want to do is help with financial reasons,” said Widders.