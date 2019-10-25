WVU hosts 32nd Pumpkin Drop for charity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Usually, the words pumpkin and gravity are not typically associated with each other.

However at West Virginia University’s 32nd Annual Pumpkin Drop, the two words come together to create a fun and charitable event that benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“It’s a significant relationship and partnership it’s a great way to introduce the kids, in a fun way, to the charity but also to get some much-needed donations and support for the charity as well,” Megan Skubovius said.

Skubovius is the development director for the Morgantown branch and said the goal each year is to have more fun than the previous year. The energy in the air was palpable, with teams like the Lewis County High School displaying nothing but smiles and positivity.

“I did it one year in grade school and we lost sadly,” junior Marshall Hobbs said. “But we’re going to get a win today.”

Even though there was a lot of fun going around, Skubovius said there had been fewer registrations by schools this year, meaning there would be less money donated.

“I think we’re there for the fun meter but I know this year we were a little behind on registrations but that had to do with some schools that had closings–early dismissals today,” Skubovius said.

She said it’s never too late to donate to the charity and encouraged people to visit the website to donate. In addition, she said there’s an option to leave a note that said the donation was inspired by the Pumpkin Drop.