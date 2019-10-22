WVU hosts seminar to discuss ongoing drug crisis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Rural Health Interest Group held a seminar Tuesday at the WVU Health Sciences building.

The seminar addressed the ongoing drug and opioid crisis in West Virginia.

Dr. Michael Brumage spoke to students in attendance and said that the drug crisis has become “the public health crisis of our generation.”

He said the problem now spans generations, putting a tremendous strain on families, children and local governments.

“We continuously are distracted with things that are happening with overdoses with Hepatitis B, with Hepatitis C, but until we deal with the underlying issues, we will never really get at effective solutions for this crisis, and it will take generations to fix it,” Brumage said.

Dr. Brumage said West Virginia consistently ranks either first or second in most drug-related deaths related to the ongoing opioid crisis.