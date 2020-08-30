WVU hosts Up All Night program with COVID-19 restrictions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Up All Night event is an alcohol-free weekend program, where students can watch movies, create a craft and win some money.

WVU Up All Night has been produced by Arts and Entertainment since 1996 creating a sense of a Mountaineer Community among students. Due to the impact of COVID-19 the Up All Night program has changed by expanding its services throughout campus to include the Evansdale Residential Complex and even an online component option for students because of the pandemic.

“We do free activities, free food and we give away $100 four times a night every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. when classes are in session,” said Kristie Stewart-Gale, Marketing and Advertising Manager for WVU Arts and Entertainment

Since COVID-19 pandemic procedures have been put in place to allow the event to continue with social distancing to keep the students safe while enjoying themselves, on-campus events students have to register for an event time slot.

“It’s definitely different because I know last year, they didn’t have to wear the masks or social distance. But like, your still getting something out of it even with COVID. We are all still safe and having fun while at it,” said Laura Montoya, a WVU Freshman from Florida.

The WVU Up All Night program has received national attention being featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and BBC in the past.

“Having this give like, kids what they usually do is drink if they have nothing else to do. So, this gives them an option to come and do something that is fun and still enjoyable,” said Montoya.

Officials with WVU Arts and Entertainment said the Up All Night program allows students to be able to eat twice. From 10 p.m. until midnight students can get snack foods, from midnight until 2 a.m. there are breakfast offerings.