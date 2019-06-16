WVU Jackson’s Mill kicks off 12th annual Junior Firefighter Camp

Youth from around the area have gathered together in Lewis County for the 12th straight year, as the West Virginia State Fire Academy is hosting the Junior Firefighter Camp at WVU Jackson’s Mill.

This year’s week long camp, brings more than a hundred of campers between the ages of 14 and 17 together, representing a total of nine states, including West Virginia.

Throughout the week, campers will be instructed in CPR and First Aid, Hoseline Operations, Fireground Operations, Portable Fire Extinguishers, Ground and Aerial Ladders, Leadership and Team-Building, and other traits needed to be a successful firefighter.

With thousands of junior firefighter camps across the country, including two camps for females only — Camp Hero in Wisconsin and Camp Fury in Arizona, WVU Jackson’s Mill is the only week long, overnight camp.

The final day of the junior firefighter camp will be Thursday, when all students graduate.