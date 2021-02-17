WVU launches refreshed student food pantry with $60,000 donation from Kroger and Kraft Heinz

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A collaboration among West Virginia University and two major U.S. food corporations — Kroger Mid-Atlantic and Kraft Heinz — will supply The Rack: Student Food Pantry, allowing students to have affordable and nutritious meals.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic and Kraft Heinz donated more than $60,000 to expand and relocated The Rack to Morgan House, a centrally located building on the downtown campus. Kroger contributed more than $50,000 in cash and equipment, while Kraft Heinz donated more than $10,000 in cash, food items, and coolers. WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris said this new joint effort comes at a time when food insecurity is rampant.

Farris (left) and University President Dr. Gordon Gee (right) standing in The Rack

We’ve seen students who have lost their jobs. We’ve seen students who have told us their parents have their jobs, and so the support that they’ve had or some of the support where they’ve been able to support themselves because of the pandemic things are a whole lot tougher, so The Rack allows us to continue to support the students who we have supported in the past. But we’ve added students because more of them are having some food challenges and utility challenges. And so, if we can get the food issue off their plate, pun intended or no pun intended, then that allows them to focus their limited dollars on something else; paying the electric bill, paying the internet bill for their online classes, and things like that. Corey Farris – Dean of Students

Allison McGee, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, also said it was important to step up the challenge of food insecurity. According to WVU, roughly 30 percent of college students across the country face some form of food insecurity, McGee said.

At WVU, that number is closer to 36 percent, which is why she said she was”thrilled” to be at Wednesday’s announcement about The Rack.

“We knew that we are in a position and have the power as a company to make a difference and do something about that,” McGee said. “That’s why we’re here today relaunching the food pantry, so we can help more students to focus on their academics and to really take hunger off the table.”

Eliminating hunger at WVU fits hand in hand with Kroger’s mission of Zero Hunger|Zero Waste. McGee said Kroger is passionate about ending hunger in the local communities it serves and eliminating waste in its stores by 2025. The company is well on the way to accomplishing that goal.

Gee (left) and McGee (right) looking at the different food donated to The Rack



However, McGee said, it truly cannot if it ignores some of the hidden faces of food insecurity, such as college students. She said, often, people think of the elderly, children, the homeless, and many others before they think about college students in terms of food scarcity. That is why Kroger felt it was important to create the new Rack.

The partnership between the university and the national grocer began about two years ago. It blossomed from asking for assistance to this collaboration. Dean Farris said he is glad the two organizations established a relationship.

Two fridges worth of Kraft cheese donated by Kraft Heinz

“I’m certainly appreciative to Kraft-Heinz and Kroger Mid-Atlantic,” Farris said.

He said their donations to The Rack allow WVU to focus its dollars on keeping up the supply of food in the pantry that is already well-stocked.

“Very simply, all a student needs to do is show up, during our regular hours, Monday through Friday, and we will provide food for them,” Farris said. “We don’t ask any questions, we don’t ask them to prove what their income is or anything like that. Just come and we will provide fresh produce, fresh meats, and canned goods and dried goods and lots of things.